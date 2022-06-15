Concorde Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Comcast accounts for about 2.0% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. 242,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,414,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

