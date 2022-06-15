Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $285.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $285.00 and last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 34 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.94. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,583.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

