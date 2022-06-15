Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 6,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 15,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56.
About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)
