Crypto.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $122.85 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

