Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Miura Global Management LLC

Miura Global Management LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 4.7% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

DHR stock opened at $242.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.42. The firm has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

