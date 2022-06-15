Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.53.

NYSE:DRI traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average of $135.29. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

