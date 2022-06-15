Data Collective II GP LLC Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,005,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,788,000. SentinelOne comprises approximately 52.9% of Data Collective II GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Data Collective II GP LLC owned 0.38% of SentinelOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on S shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. 152,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of -15.24.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,574,153 shares of company stock valued at $54,902,627. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

