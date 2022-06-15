David S. Hall Sells 500,000 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,972,966 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,585.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 2,498,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,870. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $276.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 178,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 245,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.