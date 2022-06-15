DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.86

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCCPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($84.96) to GBX 7,500 ($91.03) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,160 ($99.04) to GBX 7,855 ($95.34) in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.