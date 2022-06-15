DecentBet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $39,858.95 and approximately $31.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

