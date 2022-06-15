Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29,072 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.
