DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 381.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DFDS A/S from 420.00 to 390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of DFDDF stock remained flat at $$54.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

