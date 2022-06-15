Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Cap of $271,102.42

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $271,102.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00516902 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

