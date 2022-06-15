Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 4.90 and last traded at 4.90. 35,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 5,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.01) to GBX 310 ($3.76) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

