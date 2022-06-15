Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

DCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Donaldson stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $7,130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Donaldson by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

