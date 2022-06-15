Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.66

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.66 and traded as low as C$7.35. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 464,828 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 9.07%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.