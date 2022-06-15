DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,663. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 46.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.