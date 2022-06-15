DXdao (DXD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $169,599.00

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and approximately $169,599.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $404.56 or 0.01785625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00225330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002547 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00250433 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

