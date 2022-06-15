e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 7,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,091. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,717 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.