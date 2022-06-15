Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.1% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. 115,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

