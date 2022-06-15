Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Takes $4.83 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

NYSE COP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,308. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

