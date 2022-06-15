EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires New Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,798,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,461,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,173.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $2,113,000.

A number of analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of LEGN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

