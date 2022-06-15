EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,274,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 65.11% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,558,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,753,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USD traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 10,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,558. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

