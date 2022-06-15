EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $12.04 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.6% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.93. The company had a trading volume of 57,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.99 and its 200 day moving average is $282.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.81 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

