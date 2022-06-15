EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAC traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,810. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $123.85 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

