EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $7.26 Million Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,894 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,421. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.60.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.