EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,000. KLA comprises 1.8% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of KLA by 699.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after buying an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,864,000 after buying an additional 224,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.87. 15,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

