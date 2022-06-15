EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $11.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $403.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,306. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

