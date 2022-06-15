EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,000. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,939. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

