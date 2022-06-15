EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,000. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,939. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
