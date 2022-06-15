Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) Trading Down 2.2%

Elcom International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $11.00. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,000% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

About Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Elcom International Inc provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis.

