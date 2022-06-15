Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) Trading Down 2.2%

Elcom International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $11.00. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,000% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.
About Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elcom International (ELCO)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Elcom International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elcom International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.