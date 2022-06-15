Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE UUUU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 5,028,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,580. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.02 million, a P/E ratio of 552.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 39.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

