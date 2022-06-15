EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

DIS traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.80. 290,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

