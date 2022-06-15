EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $10.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $197.27. 20,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.13 and a 1-year high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
