EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $10.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $197.27. 20,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.13 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.