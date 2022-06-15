EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 121,680 shares during the period. EQT comprises 2.2% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 276,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

