EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $50.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

NYSE EQT opened at $40.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

