Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.84

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.08). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.21 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,046,679 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £208.31 million and a P/E ratio of -73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 27.27 and a current ratio of 27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.73.
Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)
