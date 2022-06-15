EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Trading Down 9.3%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.26. 110,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 63,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.
Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.
