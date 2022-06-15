EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Trading Down 9.3%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.26. 110,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 63,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get EuroDry alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.10). EuroDry had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that EuroDry Ltd. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.