EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $118,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. 39,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

