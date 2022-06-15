EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836,508 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

