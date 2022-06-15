EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,269 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,792. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

