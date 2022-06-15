EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.