Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Decreased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,087. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.