Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $17.28 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

About Filo Mining (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

