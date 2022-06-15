Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $17.28 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.