Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Invests $616,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.00. 16,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.20 and its 200-day moving average is $250.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.