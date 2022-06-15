Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.63. 159,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,788. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $340.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

