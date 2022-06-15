First Community Trust NA Acquires New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

ZBH stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $167.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

