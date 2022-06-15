First Community Trust NA Makes New $296,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Community Trust NA bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,968,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.37.

BA opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.08. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

