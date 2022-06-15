First Community Trust NA Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.7% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 331.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 323,422 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.56. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.07.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

