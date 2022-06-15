Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Trading Down 1.4%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.08. 22,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 3,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

