Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 1,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

